Reviewing General Moly (GMOL) & Its Competitors

General Moly (OTCMKTS: GMOL) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare General Moly to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get General Moly alerts:

This table compares General Moly and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.44 General Moly Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -16.05

General Moly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -68.56% 1.00% -0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

General Moly has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Moly and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 649 1858 1951 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.71%. Given General Moly’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.