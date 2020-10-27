Head to Head Analysis: SilverCrest Metals (SILV) versus The Competition

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE: SILV) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SilverCrest Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27% SilverCrest Metals Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverCrest Metals Competitors 733 2815 2617 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 23.90%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals N/A -$44.67 million -18.14 SilverCrest Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.50

SilverCrest Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals peers beat SilverCrest Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.