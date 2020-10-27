Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post sales of $90.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $80.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $359.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $367.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $522.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $963.49 million, a P/E ratio of 225.47 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,512 shares of company stock worth $254,464. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

