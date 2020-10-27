Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

