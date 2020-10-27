Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Earnings History for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Dixie Group Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86
The Dixie Group Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86
Capstone Turbine Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47
Capstone Turbine Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47
China XD Plastics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08
China XD Plastics Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.95
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.95
Himax Technologies Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56
Himax Technologies Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56
China Yuchai International Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69
China Yuchai International Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report