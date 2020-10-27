Brokerages Anticipate The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $405.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children's Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $416.00 million. The Children's Place posted sales of $524.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children's Place will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Children's Place.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Children's Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Children's Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Children's Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Children's Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 45.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 32.2% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Children's Place during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 112.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.61. The Children's Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

