Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post sales of $131.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $134.90 billion. Walmart reported sales of $127.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.59 billion to $555.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $557.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $547.46 billion to $568.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

