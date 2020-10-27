Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $740.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $776.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $755.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.