Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.89 Million

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $938.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $943.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.10 million. Autodesk posted sales of $842.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $249.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 152.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $268.44.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $44,848,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

