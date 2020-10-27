Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will announce $22.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.21 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $66.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.46 million to $75.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $256.26 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $318.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,097 shares of company stock worth $4,932,283. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

