$85.39 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post $85.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.50 million and the lowest is $85.20 million. InterDigital reported sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $353.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $360.92 million, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $363.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 149,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

