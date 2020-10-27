$162.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post sales of $162.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.02 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.22 million to $676.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $648.62 million, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $648.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

