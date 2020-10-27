Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.20-$3.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Earnings History for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

