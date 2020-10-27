Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.20-$3.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
