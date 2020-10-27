Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPD opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

