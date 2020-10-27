Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.08.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $716,317.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,796,683 shares of company stock valued at $155,740,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

