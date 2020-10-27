Xcel Energy (XEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.73-2.83 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.