$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $15.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on URGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $439.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

