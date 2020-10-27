XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOMA. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

XOMA opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 21,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $409,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 11,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $225,598.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 over the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $225,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Bloom Energy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Xcel Energy Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Urogen Pharma Ltd This Quarter
XOMA Co. Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
Ardmore Shipping Co. Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Element Fleet Management Corp Issued By National Bank Financial
