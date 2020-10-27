XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOMA. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 21,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $409,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 11,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $225,598.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 over the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $225,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.