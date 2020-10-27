Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $95.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

