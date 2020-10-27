Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 123.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.30. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

