Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vericel (VCEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL):

10/19/2020 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2020 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Vericel is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $920.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,034.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth $67,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

