TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (TKYMY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS: TKYMY) recently:

10/22/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. "

10/21/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/8/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $656.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

