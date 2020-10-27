Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Superconductor (AMSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC):

10/12/2020 – American Superconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

10/7/2020 – American Superconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00.

10/6/2020 – American Superconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/5/2020 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMSC opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Get American Superconductor Co alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.