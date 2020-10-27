Sonos (SONO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2020 – Sonos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

10/22/2020 – Sonos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

10/15/2020 – Sonos was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

10/15/2020 – Sonos was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Sonos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2020 – Sonos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2020 – Sonos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Sonos Inc alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sonos by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.