William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

WSO opened at $227.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Watsco by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Watsco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

