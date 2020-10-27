Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) in the last few weeks:
- 10/22/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2020 – Delek US had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of DK opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.
