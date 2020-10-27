Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Delek US had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DK opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 515,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

