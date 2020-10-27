Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Stephens currently has $51.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.76.

NYSE CXO opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Concho Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

