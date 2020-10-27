Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.01 per share for the year.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 431,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

