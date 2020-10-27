Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $13.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $59.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $90.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.87 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 261,999 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of -608.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.