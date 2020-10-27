Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.