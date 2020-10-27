La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

