NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

