Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.