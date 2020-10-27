Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

