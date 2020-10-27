Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PONY shares. Cormark downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.69 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.69 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

PONY stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.