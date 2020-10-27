Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

