Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.42

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.42 and traded as high as $33.27. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 822,125 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $628.14 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

