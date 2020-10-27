PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.95

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as high as $27.71. PLDT shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 135,359 shares traded.

PHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PLDT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PLDT by 13.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PLDT by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

