Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.29. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6,670 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

