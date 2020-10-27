FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.01

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.01 and traded as high as $51.84. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 7,427 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

