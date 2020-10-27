Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $127.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.64 million and the lowest is $113.10 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $515.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $876.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $910.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 38,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 694.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 218,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $865.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

