Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.28

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $22.67. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 20,578 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $122.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

