Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.94 and traded as high as $32.62. Seacor shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 84,873 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacor by 12.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Seacor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
