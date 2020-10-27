Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.94 and traded as high as $32.62. Seacor shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 84,873 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Seacor alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. Seacor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $172.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacor by 12.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Seacor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.