HCP (NYSE:HCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.62

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.62 and traded as high as $28.74. HCP shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 3,496,385 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

