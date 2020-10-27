Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $8.02. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 5,523 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

