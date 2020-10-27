Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.85. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 138,281 shares trading hands.

HRZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The firm has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

