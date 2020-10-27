Wright Investors' Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Shares Down 10.7%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) traded down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.25. 7,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Wright Investors' Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSH)

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

