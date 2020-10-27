ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.18% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV)

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

