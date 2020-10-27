Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.21. 1,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.