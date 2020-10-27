NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Shares Down 5%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 2,213,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,605,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 98.23% and a negative return on equity of 797.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

