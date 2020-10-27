MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 60,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 37,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development in the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

